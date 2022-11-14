Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Pasuwa wins fourth successive league title with ‘Big Bullets’ in Malawi

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 16,592
Zimbabwean international coach Kallisto Pasuwa won his fourth league title in a row in Malawi after his side Nyasa Big Bullets saw off Moyale Barracks at Blantyre Stadium on Saturday.

Big Bullets beat Barracks 3-1 to be crowned champions for the fourth consecutive time and for the 16th time overall with two league games to spare.

Pasuwa arrived at Big Bullets in 2018 and upon his arrival, he won his maiden championship trophy.

Since 2018, Pasuwa who also has won four straight league titles with Dynamos FC from 2011 to 2014 has never stopped leading the Malawian champions to a league title.

The championship saw him complete a season treble after his side recently won the Malawian FA Cup trophy while in March won the pre-season Charity Shield.

Speaking to the media after Saturday’s victory, the Great Khali as Pasuwa in fondly known in the local premiership said: “If you plan well, you win games,” the gaffer told reporters.

“You saw how I was questioned by some supporters who were talking about [us not having] a first eleven.”

“As Bullets, we play so many games so we planned for each and every game that is coming ahead and it has helped us because we have been rotating players.

“We registered 30 players [and] everyone had a chance [to play] and I think by now you have seen the reward of it,” Pasuwa added.

