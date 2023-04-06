Kalisto Pasuwa signs his son, Kenneth (24) at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Former Warriors and Dynamos FC head coach Kalisto Pasuwa, who is currently in charge of Malawian Super League giants FCB Nyasa Bullets, has reportedly signed his son Kenneth (24) on a one-year-deal.

Kenneth joined Bullets after having had stints with the Premier Soccer League debutants Green Fuel and Sheasham FC as well as Black Rhinos and Chapungu.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate was part of the squad that earned Sheasham a spot in the top flight league after being crowned champions of the ZIFA Central Region Division One last year (2022).

The 24-year-old was amongst the Zimbabwe Under-17 squad that won a historic gold medal at the 2016 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games in Angola after handing the hosts a 1-0 defeat in the final in Luanda.

Quoted by H-Metro, Kenneth who joined his father’s coached side earlier in 2023 said:

“I’m happy that I’m finally playing under my father, he has won a lot and I hope we will win something together this season.

“I’m not really new to this environment although this is my first foreign move but I have been visiting this country more regularly in the past four years.

“I believe I know what it means to play for this team, it’s a side which is used to winning and it’s my wish to make a name for myself.”

He added: “My father has made a name for himself here (Malawi) and in Zimbabwe and it’s there for everyone to see.

“He has won a lot of things and it’s not like I’m competing with him but he is just showing me how it’s done.

“Working with him will even make me a better player, he has transformed the careers of many footballers and I’m just hoping for the same to happen to me.”