Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets invite DeMbare for pre-season tour in Malawi

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants, Dynamos Football Club, have been invited to Malawi for a pre-season inter club tournament by Nyasa Big Bullets who are coached by their former gaffer Kallisto Pasuwa, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

The club confirmed the invite for the tournament to be played next year in a letter dated 23 November signed by their Secretary General Webster Marechera.

“Dynamos Football Club has been invited to participate in an international inter-club tournament to be hosted by Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in Malawi in March 2023,” reads the first part of the letter.

“Dynamos Football Club has since confirmed our participation in the invitational tournament which resonates well with our pre-season tour.

“We shall be communicating with your esteemed office (ZIFA) and person on the subsequent protocols regarding the clearance formalities.”

The invitational mini tournament could be helpful to prepare for the 2023 campaign for the 20-time champions who finished the 2021/22 season without winning any silverware.