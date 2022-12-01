I want Messi to win it: Jordan Zemura’s one big wish from the World Cup

Warriors and AFC Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura has revealed that his wish at the on-going 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament is to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi clinching the trophy.

Zemura who said he might also want to see an African team winning the trophy expressed his wish to see Messi who has been eluded by trophies while playing for his country, Argentina during his interview with the Daily Echo.

He said: “I want him (Messi) to do it. I’d love an African team to do it, obviously for Africa, so I’m team Senegal, even team Morocco and team Africa.

“But I want him to do it, the little GOAT. I want Messi to win it. Hopefully, it’s his fifth World Cup. I’d love him to win it.”

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old full back also spoke about his desire to play at the biggest football tournament across the globe with the Zimbabwe national team, particularly in 2026 where the football showpiece will co-hosted by three countries Canada, Mexico and United States of America.

“Hopefully one day Zimbabwe, my team, my country, my nation can hopefully join the elite forces up top. 2026, you might be reporting on me going to the World Cup, who knows!?”

However, the talented left footed utility player will have to wait a ‘little’ as the Zimbabwe national team’s fate still remains unknown.

This is because Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA due to Government interference in April and this led to the country being banned from participating in any international football competitions and activities organised by the world football governing body.