It won’t be an easy season says Pasuwa as he guns for 5th title in Malawi

Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa has had phenomenal success with his FC Nyasa Big Bullets, turning them into an even more dominant side in Malawi.

Pasuwa has helped Bullets who are the most successful club in Malawi to win four successive league titles since his arrival at the club back in October 2018.

The legendary Dynamos coach is now seeking a record fifth title on the trot.

However, he believes that it won’t be a walk in the park to achieve the record.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio at a High-Performance symposium held in Harare on Wednesday, the Great Khali as Pasuwa is nicknamed said the 2023/24 campaign is set to be highly contested.

“It will be a very tight contest, there are (good) foreign coaches who came into our league and now if you can see the position where we are is very tight but I think it will make us research more in terms of how we are faring and our teaching of the football,” Pasuwa said.

With eight games into the season, his (Pasuwa) Bullets are seated second on the league table with 20 points after nine matches played so far.

At the top of the log table, Pasuwa is sandwiched by Pieter De Jongh and Mark Harrison who once coached in Zimbabwe in recent years.

Bullets are one point behind log leaders Silver Strikers coached by former Highlanders manager De Jongh.

Seated in third on the table are Mighty Wanderers who are under the guidance of former CAPS United, Harare City and Highlanders coach Harrison.