Mai TT to serve 9 months in jail over theft and defaulting punishment in 2015

Magistrate Munashe Chibanda has sentenced comedienne Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT to 12 months in jail for theft of trust property, six months were suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

She was also sentenced to 3 months in jail for defaulting on community service in 2015 after a domestic violence case with her former husband.

The controversial social media entertainer was convicted on Monday after the court was convinced that she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman before she illegally surrendering a hired vehicle as collateral security.

On sentencing her, the court considered that Mai TT is a female offender who has two minor children.

It was also noted that she did not benefit from the offence as the car was recovered. The court appreciated that the conviction had already embarrassed her, notwithstanding that the fine would trivialize the offence.

Community service punishment was not considered appropriate because she once defaulted it.

Accordingly, Magistrate Chibanda ruled: “The accused person is a female offender. She has two minor children.

“This court is of the view that a fine will trivialise the offense. It would send the wrong message to would be offender. She is not suitable for community service. She is sentenced to 12 months of which 6 months are suspended on the condition that she does not commit any other offense.”