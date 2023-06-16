Dumiso Dabengwa’s widow dies after long battle with cancer

Late liberation war veteran and national hero Dumiso Dabengwa’s widow Zodwa Dabengwa has died after a long battle with cancer.

The Dabengwa Foundation confirmed the development in a statement on Friday morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing away of Mrs Zodwa maKhumalo Dabengwa. She was the widow to our patron, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa. Our condolences are with the Khumalo and Dabengwa Family at such a difficult time,” read the statement.

“We will remember Mrs Dabengwa as a mother, a strong woman who stood with Dr Dabengwa and the nation through many difficult times. More details will be announced in due course.”

ZAPU president Sibangilizwe Nkomo told the Chronicle that their party structures in the United Kingdom had also briefed him on her death.

“I’ve just been in communication with our party chairperson in London, who without shedding more light revealed that Mrs Dabengwa has passed on. I also don’t have detailed information on the issue and we will continue to wait for more information from those based in the UK,” said Nkomo.

Dabengwa died in 2019 at the age of (79) in Kenya while coming back from India where he had gone for medical treatment.

He was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa paid tribute to Mrs Dabengwa.

“Rest in Peace my sweet mother, Mama Zodwa Dabengwa. A decent character, a true heroine, a caring mother, a source of encouragement and a pillar of strength. She touched lives and will be missed by many!

“My condolences to the Dabengwa and Khumalo families! May God comfort us all during this difficult time. Lala ngokuthula Qhawekazi,” he said.

Political analyst Ibbo Mandaza also sent his condolences saying: “Sad news. Our sister, Zodwa Dabengwa, has just passed away in London after a long battle with cancer. A brave and great woman, Dumiso’s spouse, Comrade, and mother to Nombulelo and her siblings.”