ZPC Kariba rope in Luke Masomere as their new substantive coach

Premier Soccer League (PSL) side ZPC Kariba have appointed veteran gaffer Luke Masomere as their new coach.

Masomere takes over from Darlington Dodo who quit the club in May to join new premier league boys Greenfuel as an assistant to Rodwell Dhlakama.

Vahombe as Masomere is nicknamed, joins Kariba after quitting Eastern Region Division One side Mutare City Rovers.

He leaves Rovers five months after he was appointed as their head coach.

The municipality owned side confirmed Masomere’s departure in a statement dated 13 June 2023 which reads:

“The Mutare City Rovers FC announces the resignation of Mr Luke Masomere as the Head Coach with immediate effect.

“Chasten Ngondonga is the interim Head Coach and will be assisted by Shepherd Muradzikwa. Peter Masibhera remains as goalkeepers’ coach.

“The Club wishes to thank Mr Masomere for the moment he has been in charge of the team and wishes him good luck in his future endeavors.”

Masomere is likely to work with Newsome Mtema who has been Kariba’s interim coach since the departure of Dodo.