Zemura voted man-of-the-match in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Everton

Impressive and highly-rated Zimbabwe Warriors full back Jordan Zemura was voted man-of-the-match by the AFC Bournemouth fans at the weekend.

This follows the talented left back’s outstanding performance when the Cherries’ recorded a 3-0 victory over struggling Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The utility defender got the highest votes (58%), way ahead of his teammates Adam Smith (16%), Lewis Cook (16%) and Jack Stephens (10%) in a poll that was conducted by the club on Twitter.

The honour came as an early birthday gift to Zemura who is turning 23 years today.

In reaction to their 3-0 win, Zemura tweeted: “Up the Cherries. Thank you for the support, massive three points, ground was electric. See you after the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, it was not the same case for Zemura’s compatriot Marvelous Nakamba whose future at Aston Villa still remains uncertain.

The Hwange born star was again left out of Villa’s match day squad as the team beat Brighton and Hove 1-2 yesterday.

The 28-year-old midfielder is still yet to feature for Villa this season.

He was out of favour in Steven Gerrard’s team, before the Liverpool legend was fired by the club for poor results and was replaced by Unai Emery.

Nevertheless, Emery’s arrival has not yielded anything positive.

The situation has remained unchanged for the former Bantu Rovers midfielder.

As a result, Nakamba could be shipped out of the club in the January transfer window either on a permanent move or a loan deal.