CCC accuses Zanu-PF of failing to implement clear climate change policy

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of failing to implement a clear climate change policy.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere acknowledged the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27 taking place in Egypt.

She took the opportunity to blast the Zanu-PF government accusing it of failing to institute climate change policies.

“Coming to Zimbabwe, we maintain that Zanu PF has failed to implement a clear climate change policy and not enough is being done to ensure environmental protection or sustainability as is shown by the current trends towards desertification, the destruction of wetlands, unsustainable mining practices and deforestation,” she said.

Mahere said if her party is voted into power, it will be committed to prioritising, adequately fund and incentivise protection and preservation of Zimbabwe’s environment.

“We believe that the environment is currently being held in trust by present generations for future generations. It is therefore imperative to implement sustainable policies, incentivize the use of renewable energy, protect flora and fauna, soil and river catchments and to establish cities and towns that are climate smart.

“We will roll out a Green Zimbabwe Policy Plan, which is an exhaustive environmental policy that will facilitate the restoration of our environmental heritage, reform the environmental impact assessment procedure, step up the protection of wetlands and safeguard natural ecosystems.

“The CCC affirms its commitment to effectively respond to the threats of climate change in ways that will achieve socio-economic transformation and development. To this end our climate change policy will be implemented within the confines of the Zimbabwean Constitution, the Bill of Rights, as well as other international agreements to which Zimbabwe is a party to.

“In implementing our climate change policy, our objectives will include mainstreaming climate change, standardising and regulating emissions, prioritising capacity building on climate change, contributing to regional and international climate change responses and ensuring strict adherence to the United Nations Paris Agreement.”

Speaking at COP27 in Egypt last week, Mnangagwa said there was a need for concrete actions, mostly by those responsible for the climate crisis to listen and prioritize climate finance to help prevent disasters and climate victims recover.

“Commitments we have made and continue to make, can only make a difference when we act on them,” he said.