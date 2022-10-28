Pasuwa on the cusp of winning fourth league title on the trot in Malawi

Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is on the verge of winning his fourth successive league title in Malawi after his side who are still unbeaten this season are eight points clear of the log table with only four matches left to complete the season.

The Great Khali as Pasuwa is fondly known, only needs two wins to clinch a record fourth championship trophy in a row since his debut season in Malawi four years ago when he joined Big Bullets in 2018.

Pasuwa’s charges who also have a game in hand, lead the pack with 61 points followed by Blue Eagles who have managed 53 points from 26 matches while third placed Kamuzu Barracks and fourth placed Mighty Wanderers have 51 and 50 points respectively.

Provided he wins the current league title to make it four in a row, that will not be Pasuwa’s first time to do so as he will be emulating what he previously did with the Zimbabwean premier league giants Dynamos between 2011 and 2014.

Last week, the Zimbabwean international coach added another silverware in his cabinet after propelling Big Bullets to a Malawian FA Cup trophy.

This was after a 4-1 victory over his club’s reserve side Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves who had defeated three teams to make their way into the FA Cup tournament’s final.

In March, Pasuwa who recently extended his stay at Big Bullets until 2025, won the pre-season Charity Shield and could complete a treble if he clinches the league title.

Confirming their gaffer’s contract extension in May, in a statement, Big Bullets said:

“Nyasa Big Bullets FC is delighted to announce that Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club,” wrote the club.

“The head coach has signed a three-year deal to remain at the helm of The People’s Team until 2025.”