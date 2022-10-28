POLAD invited as observers to Zanu-PF congress, allowances catered

In a move that seemingly confirms the capture of the principals of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) by Zanu-PF and its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ruling party invited the controversial opposition parties to its 7th Zanu-PF People’s Congress place in Harare.

The objective of the congress is to formally nominate the President and First Secretary of the party, who would contest the upcoming 2023 elections.

Indications, however, show that President Mnangagwa has already received resounding nominations from across the country to continue leading the party.

The congress will also formally affirm recently-elected Central Committee members while the President and First Secretary is also expected to announce members of the Politburo and other key organs within the party.

After winning the 2018 harmonised elections, Mnangagwa formed POLAD, a group of losing opposition parties. The parties who eventually joined were very small and had garnered less than 5% of the total votes in 2018.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his party MDC Alliance (now Citizens Coalition for Change) refused to join it citing that dialogue was supposed to be between the country’s two big political parties, Zanu-PF and CCC.

In the last plebiscite, Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for Chamisa.

One of POLAD leaders, Innocent Netanyahu, President of Zimbabwe Partnership, confirmed in an interview with Nehanda Radio that they were camping in Harare after being invited by Zanu-PF to its congress.

He said they were not going to endorse anything but to observe how the meeting will be taking place.

“We have been invited to Zanu-PF’s 7th congress. Of course we don’t view ourselves as opposition parties in the western definition of opposition. We call ourselves other parties,” he said.

“We want to observe the transparency of the democratic process that will be happening in the ruling party. We also subscribe to the theory that we should have our own democracy that we define according to our experiences.

“I see nothing wrong in attending the ruling party congress because we are there not to endorse anything but to observe the democratic process. I believe we are there to fulfil section ten which talks about unity.”

Nehanda Radio understands that the leaders of the smaller political parties are being paid by Zanu-PF for accommodation allowances and fuel among several benefits.

Last year, Mnangagwa donated top of the range vehicles to POLAD members in a move that was viewed by critics as abuse of public resources because there was no law to support it.