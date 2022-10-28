Billiat will regain his form says Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,490
Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly has placed his faith in his teammate Khama Billiat saying the Zimbabwean international will regain his form following a slow start to the campaign.
Billiat’s unconvincing start has left him facing a lot of criticism from the club’s supporters and former players who are expectedly demanding more from the pint-sized attacker.

But his teammate Dolly is calling for patience as he believes the talented forward who is still yet to score this season and has provided one assist will rediscover his form sooner rather than later.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star who also believes that experience will play a huge role in Billiat’s resurgence, said this at the Soweto derby presser which was held in Johannesburg this week.

Dolly told the media: “I think with Khama [Billiat] he’s been long in the game he’s experienced. He has experienced times like this [before] where he was struggling to score goals for the club.”

Furthermore, he added: “I think he came out on top all the time, we all know Khama Billiat is a quality player. We all know his strengths. I think it’s just going to take one game and one goal that’s going to change this.”

The Soweto derby, South Africa’s top flight league’s biggest fixture will see Orlando Pirates take on their city rivals Chiefs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

