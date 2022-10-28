Chamisa is “a pathological liar”- Ziyambi denies stopping him from visiting Sikhala

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has denied reports that he stopped the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa from visiting incarcerated MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Sikhala, Sithole and the 14 members of Nyatsime have spent more than 120 days in jail without trial.

They were arrested on 14 June and charged with incitement to commit public violence to avenge the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Names of the 14 activists are: Precious Jeche, Audious Makoma, Misheck Guzha, Shepherd Bulakazi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enoch Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa, Chauya Shopa, Roan Tsoka, Zephaniah Chinembiri, Zecks Makoni, Robert Madzokera, Clever Sibanda and Ephrage Gwavava.

Chamisa went to Chikurubi to visit his party members but he claimed that he was blocked by Ziyambi from seeing them.

“I am so disheartened that after we have just been made to wait for three hours, we were invited to the office of the officer in change Mr Hukurume who indicated to us it’s unfortunate that we were not able to see honorable Job Sikhala and the other Nyatsime colleagues, because the Minister of Justice has instructed that we can’t see them,” Chamisa said.

But Ziyambi denied Chamisa’s sentiments and labeled him a liar. He said he was not even aware of the opposition leader’s request to enter the prison gates.

“That guy is a pathological liar; who did I give that instruction?” Ziyambi said.

“I am not even aware of his request to go and visit prison. I do not stoop that low to go down to administer regulations on who is supposed to go to prison and who should not.

“I have never been asked for permission for relatives to visit prisoners. I am actually hearing it from you that he is saying I denied him entry, when? I am very busy.”

Ziyambi accused the opposition leader of playing to the gallery.

“Chamisa is a politician; he plays to the gallery. I don’t know about it.

“Call the officer in charge and ask him about it. I think that is the fairest thing that you can do because you want me to comment on hearsay. Call the actual person.

“I cannot comment on hearsay. He never came to me but he is accusing me over things that happened when I was not there.

“I have not spoken to any prison officer concerning Chamisa,” he said.