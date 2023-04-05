Kalisto Pasuwa linked with Malawian national team coaching job

The Football Association of Malawi’s technical committee has reportedly recommended the former Zimbabwe Warriors gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa to take over as an interim head coach of Malawi’s men’s senior national team.

According to Malawian publication, The Nation “the proposal follows an announcement by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday that it will not renew the Romanian coach Mario Marinica’s contract and that he will proceed on leave for the remainder of his one-year contract”.

However, it still remains unconfirmed although a “well-placed” source revealed to the publication that the FAM technical committee want Pasuwa who is with Malawian giants FCB Nyasa Bullets to be appointed.

“A couple of names were thrown into the fray, but in the end it was resolved that Pasuwa should be recommended to the FAM executive committee.”

It’s not the first time Pasuwa has been linked with a job to lead the Flames of Malawi after the ex-Dynamos FC coach was also considered to take over when the job fell vacant in 2017 following expiry of then coach Ernest Mtawali.

Recently, the Great Khali as Pasuwa is nicknamed was once rumoured to have been appointed as an advisor of Malawi technical team during the 2021 Afcon finals played in Cameroon.

However, the 52-year-old highly rated coach dismissed the rumour.