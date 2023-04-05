Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs star, Khama Billiat returns to training

Despite being ruled out for the rest of the current season with a torn groin muscle two months ago, Kaizer Chiefs’ talisman Khama Billiat is now back in training.

Billiat whose future at Chiefs is uncertain was spotted at the Naturena training complex on Wednesday morning.

The Zimbabwean international was doing some individual light training ahead of his side’s league encounter with Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

However, it seems the 2016 Soccer Star of the Year is not available for selection at the weekend, but is likely to feature in the Soweto giants’ last league matches.

Last week, his teammate Keagan Dolly also revealed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star was back at training and could play the “last few games” for Amakhosi.

“Khama (Billiat) is just trying to get back to his fitness level. He is working hard at training, he started jogging.

“I think he’s working hard to get back to play the last few games then we’ll see what’s going to happen next,” said Dolly.

Billiat’s future at Chiefs is hanging by a thread as the club is yet to table a new contract for him despite his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

This has left multiple reports suggesting the former Warriors vice-captain is heading for an exit at Naturena.

SuperSport United are reportedly keeping close tabs on the lanky attacker who might be a free agent in the winter (June).