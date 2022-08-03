Devotion and loyalty earns Warriors midfielder Buthoe Ncube award in SA

Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube has been given an award by his club Amazulu FC for the loyalty and devotion he showed them last season.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean international whose future with the DSTV Premiership side was hanging in the balance recently, was awarded with the Usuthu Spirit Award.

According to a source close to the player, the award comes as a result of his “die-hard” spirit to see the club achieving despite the fact his papers were not sorted.

“The Usuthu Spirit Award means Buthoe never gave up and continued to push his teammates the whole of last season despite that his papers were not sorted,” the source told Nehanda Radio.

The Warriors central midfielder survived a massive clear out that was embarked by the club in June.

The clear out saw fifteen players being shown the exit door including Tsepo Masilela, Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga and Xola Mlambo.

Ncube was handed over the prestigious individual accolade on Tuesday during the club’s awards ceremony for the 2021/22 season held at Umhlanga in Durban.

Other Amazulu players who won different awards include Mbongeni Gumede who became the club’s player of the season, Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was voted as the most valuable player of the season.

Mothwa managed 17 clean sheets across all competitions then the club’s top goal scorer award and the players player of the season gong was won by Luvuyo Memela.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio in July when he confirmed he was still with the South African top flight side, Ncube said he has devoted himself to the Durban based club and is geared up, also looking forward to a fruitful 2022/23 campaign.

“I want to work extra hard and manage to help the team win trophies. I’m ready for next season, I have put everything that happened last season behind,” he said.