Tickets to the Rick Ross show in Zimbabwe are now up for sale

The wait is finally over! Tickets to multi-Grammy award winner Rick Ross’s show in Zimbabwe are now up for sale.

The international superstar is set to perform in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) on Friday the 18th of November 2022 and tickets are officially available for purchase.

People can buy their tickets from BancABC kiosks from Wednesday, 3rd of August 2022. Tickets will also be sold through Computicket and Ecocash platforms, as well as directly from the Roar Entertainment website. No tickets will be sold at the venue.

General Access early bird tickets start at US$50 per individual and for an early bird VIP ticket, one would have to part with US$150.

A VVIP Silver ticket will cost US$3000 whilst a VVIP Gold ticket will cost US$4000, there are three rows for VVIP ticket holders, with tables reserved for Premium VVIP ticket holders and Silver VVIP ticket holders.

There is also an option to pay US$5000 for a VVIP Premium ticket which will not only give ten people access to Rick Ross but an opportunity to be up close with the star, 10 Bellaire Champagne bottles, and security.

“Tickets are officially on sale and I can definitely say that the excitement for having Rick Ross coming to Zimbabwe in November is getting bigger! I encourage everyone to go get their tickets today because they don’t want to miss seeing Rick Ross aka Rozay live,” said Ms Shally, one of the organisers of the show.

Rick Ross is the first big-name American artist to perform in Zimbabwe in recent years and it will also be his first time ever performing in Zimbabwe.

Rick Ross, nicknamed ‘Da Boss’ and ‘Rozay’ is an American rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and record executive. He’s worked with music giants such as DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Kanye West, John Legend, and Lil Wayne to name to a few.