Fans weigh in on Benni McCarthy’s ‘you are broke’ rant at Kaitano Tembo

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

Football lovers have weighed in on AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy’s insults at SuperSport United FC’s Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo after a hotly contested match on Tuesday night.

McCarthy unleashed a chain of insults at the former Zimbabwean defender after he allegedly called him a ‘cu#t’.

In response McCarthy is seen and heard shouting insults at Tembo calling him ‘broke.’

“You have lost every bit of respect I had for you. That is why you are always broke,” McCarthy shouted. “Your career – Seven Stars, Ajax – no, listen, you wanna get deep, I’ll get deep with you. “You call me a c$*t!?” he added.

The video has been trending on social media and followers have weighed in on the situation, most of them accusing Benni of anger issues and being childish.

Twitter user Qwin Xee questioned why Benni always brings up money in all arguments with other coaches.

She said, “I think Benni is very childish! Why do his arguments with counterparts always have to come to and end with that rant of; you’re broke. I have more money than you. If it’s money I can win! Why??? isn’t that just foolishness?”

Another user identified as @Edwardthembasa came in saying Benni has anger issues.

“Benni has a anger problem! Do you remember he said the same thing to Roger De Sa and Tinkler some time ago and he was still a player,” said Edward.

“Benni is overrated as a coach bcoz he was playing in Europe. I sad it while he was at Cape Town City and am still saying it now,” said Mzamo.

However some twitter users came to Benni’s defense saying his actions were justified because anyone would retaliate the way he did if they were to be called a ‘cu#t’.

“You can’t be childish retaliating to being called a cu#t bra,” commented KayGee_sebetlela.

Twitter user TumzaMax said Benni was very much justified because he can’t be disrespected by someone lower than him.

“He has every right to be arrogant he has walked the walk and can talk the talk…imagine a whole 7 stars player calling a Champions winning Benni a C^*%,” he said.

Meanwhile Kaitano has not commented on the issue.

The two former football stars would have been acquainted to each other while playing for the clubs Seven Stars and later Ajax Cape Town, both Western Cape-based teams. Nehanda Radio