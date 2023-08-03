McCarthy inspires Mwaruwari; former Warriors striker hoping to follow suit

Zimbabwe Warriors legendary striker Benjani Mwaruwari has applauded the work being done by his fellow African brother and former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy who is the Manchester United strikers coach.

In fact, Mwaruwari said he is inspired by McCarthy who got appointed as the strikers coach by United’s manager Erik Ten Hag upon his arrival at the club.

McCarthy was shockingly roped in by the Dutch tactician to sharpen United forwards including departed Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Martial.

It is the former Blackburn Rovers striker’s appointment that has left Mwaruwari, ex-Manchester City striker hoping to follow in the same footsteps.

“When you see one of our great players in Africa (McCarthy) doing well (in his coaching career) it inspires all of us and you want to be in that group as well,” Mwaruwari told media in the UK.

However, the ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer acknowledges that: “Being in that group (working with top world class coaches in Europe) is not easy.”

He feels inspired by McCarthy, and goes on to praise him for the job ‘well done’ at Manchester United who are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Everyone is happy for McCarthy and he is inspiring everyone, including myself. I played in the Premier League and I want to be up there with Benni.”

Mwaruwari believes it is through hard work that one can earn such a top job.

“The key is to keep on working harder until you get there. My family is here (UK) so I am based here in England.

“I have been doing my coaching badges and I am looking for a club to coach. I had an operation (on the neck), but I have a few offers. As soon as I get better, I’ll consider one or two. I have UEFA A License, so I need to do the Pro License. I am working on it.”

Mwaruwari got his first ever coaching job at Ngezi Platinum in April 2022 but was sacked by the club for poor results three months after his appointment.

After taking charge of 13 matches, and managing three wins, six draw as well as four defeats, Mwaruwari got fired.