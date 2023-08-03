Political violence: CCC activist stoned to death by alleged Zanu-PF thugs

Police are investigating a case of political violence where a main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist identified as Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned to death by alleged Zanu-PF thugs in the Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds, Harare.

A Nehanda Radio crew rushed to the scene to observe what had happened but police officers who were manning the area with guns, baton sticks and teargas cannons refused to allow the media to take pictures.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident but he seemingly avoided citing that the incident was connected to political violence as law enforcement agents were still carrying out investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds, Harare on 03rd August 2023 at 1300 hours.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant Police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” Nyathi said.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere accused alleged Zanu-PF thugs of killing the opposition activist.

“He was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF thugs. The thugs ambushed a group of our youths when they were heading to a rally in Glen View 7,” Mahere said.

Government through the Ministry of Information has since issued a statement saying police were carrying out investigations.

“Government has been made aware of an incident which happened at Tanaka Grounds in Glen Norah, Harare which resulted in the loss of life. Our condolences go to the family of the deceased.

“Police are on the scene carrying out investigations and they will issue a statement giving more details to the Nation.

“As government we call for calm and ride on His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message of peaceful campaigns, free contestation of ideas and political tolerance. Police will do their job and whoever is found on the wrong side of the law will face its full wrath,” read the statement.

Political violence is happening at a time when the country is left with less than four weeks to hold harmonised general elections slated for the 23rd of August.