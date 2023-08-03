Mnangagwa applauds unbeaten Highlanders, pledges stadium refurb

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recognised Highlanders FC’s good run of form in the ongoing 2023 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Addressing residents of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo on Wednesday, during a Zanu PF rally, Mnangagwa congratulated Bosso who are yet to taste defeat this season.

Mnangagwa also promised to refurbish the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) owned Barbourfields (BF) Stadium, the fortress home ground of Highlanders.

He said: “We are refurbishing BF, the home of Highlanders who are doing well this season with 17 games unbeaten. Amhlophe Highlanders, iBosso yiBosso, congratulations.”

Bosso are leading the log table with 37 points, seven ahead of Ngezi Platinum Stars who are seated on 2nd position.

The Baltemar Brito coached side hasn’t lost any match this season, managing 10 wins and seven draws.

Actually, so far, Bosso are yet lose a match in all competitions this season.

They were crowned the 2023 Presidential Independence Trophy winners after beating their arch rivals Dynamos at Mount Darwin on 18 April.