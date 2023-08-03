In my view, I did well, I wasn’t given enough time: Mwaruwari speaks on Ngezi Platinum sacking

Former Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari has finally opened up on his sacking by Ngezi Platinum Stars in July 2022 just three months after his appointment as the club’s head coach.

Mwaruwari sat at the helm at Ngezi Platinum in March 2022, replacing Rodwell Dhlakama who was also fired.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors striker never lasted in Mhondoro.

Madumburo as Ngezi Platinum are nicknamed, showed him the exit door 12 weeks after his appointment.

Mwaruwari whose Ngezi Platinum job was his first ever coaching job in his career, years after retiring from playing football, believes he wasn’t given enough time by the ambitious side.

“In my view, I think I did well (at Ngezi Platinum Stars), but football is a game of numbers. What I wanted to do didn’t materialise,” Mwaruwari told the media in the UK after watching SuperSport United iDiski Challenge team against Bristol City U-21s in their England tour.

Added Mwaruwari: “I needed time to do my own things (work his project), but sometimes it’s the vision that is different to that of the bosses.

“I was meant to be given (enough) time, but it went the other way. Now I am here in England and I am trying to learn more, whether it’s in the academy or in the first team as a head coach or assistant coach. Hopefully I can get one of those (duties) and learn more.”

Mwaruwari was sacked by Ngezi after overseeing 13 matches, managing six draws, three wins and four defeats.

He was fired after losing 1-0 to Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

This was at a time he had gone for four games (360 minutes) without a victory.