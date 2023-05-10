Three South African top flight clubs vying for Ishmael Wadi’s signature

Zimbabwe Warriors and JDR Stars winger Ishmael Wadi is on demand in the South African Premiership after three sides; Amazulu, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United were credited with an interest in his services.

The speedy winger has consistently been impressive at JDR Stars since joining the club in July 2019 from CAPS United.

Since joining the Hammers Boys, the former FC Platinum forward has been notching up double figures.

He has twice found himself contesting for the golden boot award.

The transfer rumour that the former Bulawayo City attacking midfielder is closely being monitored by Chiefs was reported by Soccer Laduma in mid April.

“(Kaizer) Chiefs want to sign Ishmael Wadi from JDR Stars. He is a very good winger with experience. The club (Chiefs) has been monitoring him since last year and they even followed him when he went to Afcon 2022 with the Zimbabwe national team,” a source told Soccer Laduma last month (April).

“I think his progress since joining JDR Stars is what has impressed Chiefs scouts who have been watching him in most of his games. Now it’s all up to the two parties to agree on the move.

However, the latest reports by FARPost suggest that Sekhukhune United and Amazulu are also interested in Wadi.

“Three DStv Premiership clubs [Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu and Sekhukhune United] are jostling for the services of a Zimbabwean gunslinger [Wadi] who is plying his trade in the Motsepe Foundation Championship,” they wrote.

“His (Wadi) agent, John of Royal Bridge Industries told FARPost that clubs are making inquiries for the player whose JDR Stars contract ends on 30 June,” the publication revealed on Wednesday.

Wadi scored 11 goals to his name this season, three behind leading top goal scorer Ashely Cupido of Cape Town Spurs who has found the net 14 times.