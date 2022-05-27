Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SA top flight side Amazulu FC closing in on Warriors winger Wadi

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 19,090
On-fire Warriors forward, Ishmael Wadi (28) seems to be comfortably proving to be an asset for Nditsheni Nemasisi's JDR Stars.
On-fire Warriors forward, Ishmael Wadi (28) seems to be comfortably proving to be an asset for Nditsheni Nemasisi's JDR Stars.

DSTV Premiership side Amazulu FC are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Warriors winger Ishmael Wadi, a source close to the player told Nehanda Radio.

According to the source, Wadi who was plying his trade with South Africa’s First Division side JDR Stars agreed personal terms with Usuthu who are keen to rope in the player ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“It’s almost a done deal. He (Wadi) has already agreed to a personal deal with the club (Amazulu).

Amazulu are now awaiting JDR Stars’ boss final say but as it stands the deal is almost a done deal,” said the source.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, JDR Stars owner Nditsheni Nemasisi refused to confirm or deny the pending deal.

Related Articles

Ishmael Wadi, Edmore Chirambadare in SA golden boot…

17,322

Chawapiwa joins SA’s second tier division side…

14,593

Wadi, Chiwunga on target for JDR Stars in crucial 2-1 win…

14,493

FBC to fulfill promise: Warriors to receive US$1 000 each…

16,359

AFCON 2021: Wadi implores Zimbabweans to rally behind…

9,768

Red-hot Wadi continues banging in the goals, leads golden…

23,067

“There is nothing concrete as yet,” he told us on Thursday afternoon.

Contacted for a comment, Wadi a former CAPS United and Harare City attacker remained coy with the details of the deal.

“I’m not aware of the deal, please contact my club (JDR Stars) bosses or my agent Mr Gibson Mahachi,” said Wadi.

However, as reported by South Africa’s football magazine KickOff on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean international is likely set to turn out for Usuthu next season.

“Amazulu are close to recruiting attacker Ishmael Wadi from GladAfrica Championship club JDR Stars to boost their attacking department ahead of next season,” KickOff published in their story.

Wadi joined JDR Stars late last year from CAPS United and in his debutant season the speedy forward netted nine times.

During the just ended season, Wadi once led the golden boot race, but nonetheless, he finished the season seven goals off the winner of the top goal scorer award.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments