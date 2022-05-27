SA top flight side Amazulu FC closing in on Warriors winger Wadi

DSTV Premiership side Amazulu FC are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Warriors winger Ishmael Wadi, a source close to the player told Nehanda Radio.

According to the source, Wadi who was plying his trade with South Africa’s First Division side JDR Stars agreed personal terms with Usuthu who are keen to rope in the player ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“It’s almost a done deal. He (Wadi) has already agreed to a personal deal with the club (Amazulu).

Amazulu are now awaiting JDR Stars’ boss final say but as it stands the deal is almost a done deal,” said the source.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, JDR Stars owner Nditsheni Nemasisi refused to confirm or deny the pending deal.

“There is nothing concrete as yet,” he told us on Thursday afternoon.

Contacted for a comment, Wadi a former CAPS United and Harare City attacker remained coy with the details of the deal.

“I’m not aware of the deal, please contact my club (JDR Stars) bosses or my agent Mr Gibson Mahachi,” said Wadi.

However, as reported by South Africa’s football magazine KickOff on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean international is likely set to turn out for Usuthu next season.

“Amazulu are close to recruiting attacker Ishmael Wadi from GladAfrica Championship club JDR Stars to boost their attacking department ahead of next season,” KickOff published in their story.

Wadi joined JDR Stars late last year from CAPS United and in his debutant season the speedy forward netted nine times.

During the just ended season, Wadi once led the golden boot race, but nonetheless, he finished the season seven goals off the winner of the top goal scorer award.