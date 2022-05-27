ZACC probes July Moyo US$9,3 million Morton Jaffray pumps scandal

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating Local Government Minister July Moyo over a US$9,3 million scandal involving the funding and procurement of services for the rehabilitation of pumps at Morton Jeffray Water Works in 2019.

Moyo has been implicated in the corrupt awarding of a multi-million-dollar deal to his alleged crony, businessman Paul Kruger, to supply water pumps to the City of Harare two years ago.

The lucrative contract was awarded to Petricho Irrigation, which was represented by Paul Kruger in Zimbabwe, allegedly without going to tender.

During the peak of the water crisis in Harare, Moyo presented a paper in cabinet asking the government to intervene and Treasury released funds in October 2020.

But Norton legislator Temba Mliswa wrote to ZACC arguing that Moyo and Kruger needed to be subjected to a forensic probe to establish the veracity of information presented to cabinet, the pricing of the pumps, as well as the latter’s professional competencies regarding the scope of works.

In a letter dated May 20, 2021 directed to the City of Harare, ZACC requested documents supporting the purchase of the pumps.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of corruption involving funding and procurement of services for the rehabilitation of pumps at Morton Jeffray Water Works sometime in 2019,” read the letter.

“Information at hand indicates that the issue was discussed in Cabinet through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and National Housing and project was funded by treasury and that City of Harare as the beneficiary of the project was involved in the rehabilitation works.

“To assist in the investigation, we therefore request the following documents: 1) Specifications of rehabilitation works at Morton Jeffray Water Works funded through treasury in 2019.

“Details of consultant and contractor for the rehabilitation works it) The role that was played by City of Harare in the procurement of the services of the consultant and contractor for the rehabilitation of Morton Jeffray Pumps including contract between City of Harare and the Contractor.”

ZACC wants to know the role that was played by the Ministry of Local Government on the project and all correspondences between City of Harare and Ministry of Local Government on the project.

The anti-graft organisation also wants details or records of payment to contractor for the rehabilitation works and delivery notes for replacement pumps and accessories, correspondences between City of Harare and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development over funding of the project.

The letter further demands: “Progress reports on the project and status report on Morton Jeffray after the rehabilitation works including any benefits accruing to City of Harare following the rehabilitation works. Any other documents relating to the project.”