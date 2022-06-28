Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube confirms he is still with Amazulu

After a shocking massive clear out by DSTV Premiership side Amazulu FC a few weeks ago, a lot of speculation centred on whether Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube (30) could have survived the chop.

Nehanda Radio reached out to the player who then cleared the air and confirmed he is still with the Durban based side.

This comes after earlier this month (June) Amazulu FC shockingly offloaded fifteen players and brought on board highly rated players including Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango and Dumisani Zuma from Kaizer Chiefs.

Amongst the list of the offloaded players included some of the well recognized and seasoned big names plying their trade in South Africa’s top flight league.

The quartet of Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga and Xola Mlambo once with Orlando Pirates all made the list of the axed players.

Furthermore, the trio of defender Tsepo Masilela, attacker Henrick Ekstein as well as striker Siphelele Mthembu all formerly with Kazier Chiefs were also discarded.

The Durban based outfit went on to axe Neil Boshoff, Tapelo Xoki, Abraham Majok, Andre de Jong, Kgotso Moleko and their goalkeeper’s coach Moeneeb Josephs.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis also did not survive the chop as the club announced his departure in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Warriors player who joined the KwaZulu-Natal side back in 2016 from defunct Tsholotsho FC appears to have survived the chop.

Ncube who is regarded by some as a stalwart in Usuthu’s midfield department especially before he sustained an ankle injury last season has a running contract with the club set to expire in 2024.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, he said: “I’m still with Amazulu FC and I thank God for that. The team is like a home to me since leaving Tsholotsho FC in 2016. My contract with the club expires in 2024.”

The Bulawayo born football star who once had a stellar performance playing for the senior national team last year is currently in his hometown for a pre-season break.

The 30-year-old has devoted himself to Usuthu and said he is geared up ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 league campaign.

“I want to work extra hard and manage to help the team win trophies. I’m ready for next season, I have put everything that happened last season behind,” he said.