Govt pampers soldiers with vehicles as economy continues nosedive

The Government of Zimbabwe is accelerating the acquisition of “operational vehicles for middle management” in the military sector while launching a bus facility for nurses and teachers.

On Monday, as part of the measures to stabilise the economy, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga announced that the multicurrency system will be legislated into law and the USD will be legal tender in Zimbabwe for the duration of the NDS1 period.

For the security sector, he introduced the military salary concept and “its equivalent, across the security cluster, covering various categories of benefits.

“In addition, the government has accelerated the acquisition of operational vehicles for middle management.”

Ncube further stated that the government was instituting immediate measures to increase access to institutional housing and transportation for serving members of the security services.

“The security services sector also has access to the Housing Loan Guarantee Scheme to enable members to purchase houses in the areas of their choice , under the frameworks being finalised by the service Commissions and the respective, participating Financial institutions,” he said.

For teachers who were striking during the past two weeks, government restored the payments of performance awards which had been withheld due to financial constraints.

“Payment of school fees for up to 3 biological children per teaching family;

“This benefit applies to teachers and payment will be made directly to schools and will be up to a prescribed limit per biological child. Currently this limit is ZWL20,000 per child per term and the Treasury is ready to disburse the required amounts for the first term,” Ncube said.

“Provision of 34 000 housing units as institutional accommodation for teachers.

“To cushion teachers from the rising cost of accommodation, the government has committed itself to provide 34 000 housing units within and outside school premises over a period of 5 years.”

It was further agreed that the government would provide “transport facilities to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas has already commenced. This is facilitated by existing structures under the Civil Service Bus Fund and Rural and Urban Mass Transport System.”

For the health sector, government reviewed upwards the Health Sector Specific Allowances in the following areas:

“On Call Allowances, which apply to Doctors and Laboratory Scientists;

Night Duty, Stand By / Callout Allowances, which apply to Nurses, Nurse Aides and General Hands in theatre; Nurse Managers Allowances;

Special Health equalisation factor which applies to all eligible staff;

Covid and Infectious Disease Risk Allowances.

“In addition, Government has reviewed the non-monetary benefits for the Health Sector including the following: – provision of institutional housing for health workers starting with Harare and Bulawayo; provision of housing loan guarantees; provision of efficient transport facilities, starting with Referral / Central Hospitals addressing deficiencies in the cafeteria system and re-operationalising the system; and Local production and sourcing of uniforms for health personnel,” he said.

Government has also introduced gold coins.

“The MPC resolved to introduce gold coins into the market as an instrument that will enable investors to store value. The gold coins will be minted by Fidelity Gold Refineries (Private) Limited and will be sold to the public through normal banking channels,” he said.