Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chawapiwa joins SA’s second tier division side Platinum City Rovers

SportsNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 14,398
Talent Chawapiwa
Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe during 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on 05 July 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Baroka and Amazulu FC left-footed attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa has reportedly joined South Africa’s second tier division side Platinum City Rovers.

The news was reported by South Africa’s reliable football magazine Kick Off on Thursday.

According to the publication, City Rovers head coach, Aschwin Sutton confirmed the deal set to run until the end of the ongoing 2021/22 Glad African Championship campaign.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean international secured his new move as a free agent after being offloaded by DSTV Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United in January.

He is likely set to make his debut for the seventh placed City Rovers after the international break, if the club sort his paperwork.

Related Articles

Fans weigh in on Benni McCarthy’s ‘you are…

33,834

Chawapiwa set to be off-loaded by AmaZulu

11,155

AmaZulu a sleeping giant waking up, says Benni McCarthy

9,617

Chippa United suspends coach Lehlohonolo Seema

14,940

Plying his trade with Sekhukhune early this season, the Warriors fringe winger made eight appearances totalling 320 minutes on the pitch.

At his new home, the speedy forward will play alongside former Orlando Pirates impressive midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

While on the other hand, Chawapiwa will be playing in the same league with his compatriots including, JDR Stars’ trio of Ishmael Wadi, Temptation Chiwunga and Blessing Sarupinda who was also offloaded by Sekhukhune in January.

Meanwhile, despite being newcomers in the South African National First Division, the Sutton coached side (City Rovers) are only six points behind log leaders Richard Bay.

Richards Bay are seated at the summit of the log with 40 points, while University of Pretoria (39) and JDR Stars (38) are second and third respectively.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments