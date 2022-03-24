Chawapiwa joins SA’s second tier division side Platinum City Rovers

Former Baroka and Amazulu FC left-footed attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa has reportedly joined South Africa’s second tier division side Platinum City Rovers.

The news was reported by South Africa’s reliable football magazine Kick Off on Thursday.

According to the publication, City Rovers head coach, Aschwin Sutton confirmed the deal set to run until the end of the ongoing 2021/22 Glad African Championship campaign.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean international secured his new move as a free agent after being offloaded by DSTV Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United in January.

He is likely set to make his debut for the seventh placed City Rovers after the international break, if the club sort his paperwork.

Plying his trade with Sekhukhune early this season, the Warriors fringe winger made eight appearances totalling 320 minutes on the pitch.

At his new home, the speedy forward will play alongside former Orlando Pirates impressive midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

While on the other hand, Chawapiwa will be playing in the same league with his compatriots including, JDR Stars’ trio of Ishmael Wadi, Temptation Chiwunga and Blessing Sarupinda who was also offloaded by Sekhukhune in January.

Meanwhile, despite being newcomers in the South African National First Division, the Sutton coached side (City Rovers) are only six points behind log leaders Richard Bay.

Richards Bay are seated at the summit of the log with 40 points, while University of Pretoria (39) and JDR Stars (38) are second and third respectively.