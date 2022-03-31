Platinum City Rovers move delights Talent Chawapiwa

Zimbabwean international Talent Chawapiwa has expressed his delight following his recent move to Platinum City Rovers who play in the Glad African Championship in South Africa.

The former Amazulu winger put pen to paper with the South African second tier division side last week Thursday.

His contract is set to run until the end of the currently ongoing season.

Commenting on his new move, Chawapiwa told Nehanda Radio that he is delighted to have signed for the Aschwin Sutton coached side.

“There is nothing much I can say but it’s always great to get an opportunity to play football again. Just like how any other player would be happy to sign for a new club I am also happy,” he said.

The left footed speedy winger also said he wants to focus more on playing his football despite the fact that he is now plying his trade with a lower league club.

His remarks comes after Nehanda Radio asked him if by any chance he is hoping to retrace his footsteps back into the DSTV Premiership League anytime soon.

In his response the 29-year-old forward said: “For now I just want to focus more on playing football again. I want to enjoy my game and finish off the season.”

The ex-Baroka attacking midfielder has been clubless for close to four months after his former employers Sekhukhune United decided to terminate his contract early this year.

He was offloaded along with his fellow countryman Blessing Sarupinda who is now also plying his trade with the Glad African Championship side JDR Stars.

Meanwhile, the speed merchant (Chawapiwa) is set to make his debut for City Rovers after the international break, provided the club will have sorted all his paperwork. Nehanda Radio