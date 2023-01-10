Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Simba Bhora bolstering squad, ropes in ex-Amazulu FC star Talent Chawapiwa

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 20,820
Talent Chawapiwa
Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe during 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on 05 July 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys, Simba Bhora are showing they have no time to waste ahead of their maiden season in the top flight league.

This comes after the Shamva based side are currently one of the busiest club in the off-season transfer market as they work on beefing up their squad.

Their latest acquisitions are reportedly the midfield pair of the former Amazulu speedy winger Talent Chawapiwa as well as hard tackler Blessing Moyo who was recently offloaded by champions FC Platinum.

The reigning Northern Region Division One champions are also said to have signed Partson Jaure who was released by Dynamos last week.

Also lined up to join Simba is the veteran Bulawayo Chiefs’ central midfielder Hughe Chikosa formerly with ZPC Kariba.

Chikosa is among a number of Chiefs’ players who want to quit the club after some financial disputes following its failure to pay their salaries for six months.

Meanwhile, Ndiraya who is steering the ship at Simba is reportedly targeting more signings including Bulawayo Chiefs’ Arthur ‘Diego’ Musiyiwa and Makepekepe’s Valentine Musarurwa.

Meanwhile, the club is also set to unveil Isiah Mupfurutsa who was fired by Dynamos at the end of last year as their new chairman.

