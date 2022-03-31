‘CCC by-election victory in police camps is evidence security sector fed up’

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said the recent by-election victory of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in police camps and prisons shows that the security sector is fed up with the Zanu-PF regime.

Zimbabwe held by-elections last Saturday for 28 constituencies and 122 council seats that fell vacant after the mass recalls of opposition officials and deaths of other members.

The newly formed CCC party garnered 19 seats in Parliament compared to Zanu-PF’s 9 seats. Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T did not get anything.

In polling stations that were located at police stations and prisons, CCC won resoundingly especially in Harare East. Mliswa said the development meant that the police were fed up with the Zanu-PF administration.

“The recent by-election results from the police and prisons areas shows how the security guys are fed up. They have been used to block opposition rallies but these results show that they are simply following orders but not supporting the actions,” Mliswa wrote on his Twitter handle.

During by-elections police effectively banned some of the CCC rallies. Zanu-PF was, however, allowed to gather without hindrance throughout the campaign period.

Mliswa applauded Chamisa for telling his supporters not to fight the security officers.

“Nelson Chamisa was really wise to urge his supporters not to attack the police as they were simply following orders. He has now been vindicated by the results.

“I have been arrested many times and interacted with constables, sergeants, and investigating officers who showed their human sides. They would admit that it was hard for them but they had no option.

“They are good guys and have to wait for the ballot box to show their true position,” he said. Nehanda Radio