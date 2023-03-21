Ex-Warriors winger Talent Chawapiwa eager for return to SA top flight

Ex-Warriors winger Talent Chawapiwa has expressed his desire to make a second dance in the DStv Premiership less than two years after being released by Sekhukhune United.

The 30-year-old gifted speedy winger is currently playing in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) with the league debutants Simba Bhora.

He featured for the Shamva based side in their 2-1 defeat to FC Platinum last Saturday at the National Sport Stadium.

Despite being subbed off in the second half of due to what looked like a hamstring injury, Chawapiwa showed he still has the touch with his left foot.

The stylish winger told FARPost about his “goal to get more offers” in South African top flight, a league he deemed as the “best league in southern region”.

“My goal is to get more offers. I’ll be back to my best. I’ll be back to the best league in our region,” said Chawapiwa.

“On a personal level I have to score goals and try to help the team to achieve its season objective.

“We are a new team but a lot is expected from us because there is a lot that has been invested in the team.

“Preparations went well. We have a mixture of new and experienced players so it’s a good blend.”

Further added the ex-Platinum player: “The quality is there, I feel the squad is balanced and we have an experienced coach so it makes our job easy.

“We will just have to work hard. So we play according to instructions because we have things that we have been working on as a team.

“We just have to apply that and pull in one direction as a team. As players, we wait to see where the season take us. But teams must not underestimate us because we might surprise them.”

In South Africa, Chawapiwa turned out for premier league clubs Amazulu and Baroka before the latter was relegated.

He also played for Sekhukhune United who offloaded him in 2022 and stayed for two months without a club.

However, he later on signed for division one side Platinum City Rovers putting pen to paper on a six months deal.

He then parted company with the club upon expiry of his short term contract which ran until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.