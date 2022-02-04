Former CAPS United star Blessing Sarupinda joins JDR Stars in SA

Former CAPS United highly rated midfielder Blessing Sarupinda has completed his move to the Glad African Championship side JDR Stars the club’s chairman and coach Nditsheni Nemasisi confirmed.

Sarupinda joins the Hammer Boys after reportedly being offloaded by DSTV Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United in South Africa.

Nemasisi who is also the club owner said the 22-year-old has been roped in into the squad on a permanent deal.

His confirmation on the status of the deal comes after reports lately suggested that Babina Noko (Sekhukhune) had opted to loan out Sarupinda to JDR Stars until the end of season.

“We have signed Blessing (Sarupinda) on a permanent deal from the top flight side Sekhukhune United,” Nemasisi said.

However, even though he assured the arrival of the former Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate (AYSA) Nemasisi also remained coy on the extent of the deal.

Sarupinda’s move to JDR Stars means he will play alongside his compatriots including former AYSA star Tapiwa Mandinyenya and Temptation Chiwunga.

The midfielder will also reunite with his former teammate during their days with the Green Machine, Ishmael Wadi.

Besides Sarupinda the new boys, Sekhukhune also offloaded another Zimbabwean international player Talent Chawapiwa.

Unlike Sarupinda the former Amazulu FC speedy winger is yet to find a new home and remains as a free agent. Nehanda Radio