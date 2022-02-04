Harare Mayor Mafume back in office as July Moyo letter expires

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has bounced back in office following the expiry of his letter of suspension signed by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

Mafume was suspended last year through a letter dated December 17 in which Moyo argued that Mafume had pending issues before the courts.

Moyo said the circumstances around his arrested had “reasonable grounds to suspect that you’re guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, wilful violation of the law.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) top official is on bail on charges of abuse of office. He is denying the allegations.

Mafume’s lawyers of Bhatasara Attorneys confirmed that their client was coming back to work following the lapsing of the Minister’s suspension letter.

“We write to you on behalf of our above-named client.

“We write to advise that our client’s suspension by the Hon Minister through letter dated 17 December 2021 has lapsed following the expiring of the statutory 45 days. Accordingly, by operation of law, our client has reverted to the status before his suspension as the Mayor of the City of Harare.

“Our client has written this letter to advise that communications and notices of meetings be brought to his attention as is required by law. This is a courtesy letter. Our client will be attending to his duties with effect from,” read the letter.

Moyo, in his previous letter that suspended Mafume, had argued that if the latter resumed his duties, he would interfere with the bail conditions set against him by the courts.

“You’re hereby directed to respect the courts of law and adhere to the bail conditions given by not obstructing the course of justice.

“During the period of the said suspension, you shall not conduct any business for or on behalf of the council within or outside council premises and shall not be eligible to receive any form of remuneration,” Moyo said. Nehanda Radio