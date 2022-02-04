Zim born creative designer penetrates global market…. styles Jay Z and Beyoncè

From the dusty streets of Bulawayo, fashion and creative designer Ntombi Moyo has charmed the world with her designs including the world’s iconic couple Jay Z and Beyoncè.

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio, Ntombi revealed she never intended to be a full time fashion designer as it started off as a hobby while she was waiting for a job in the corporate world.

“I started designing as a fun hobby after University… I wanted a more relaxed job before tackling the corporate ladder so I worked at a photo studio.

“I was styling clients and I grew a love for fashion photography. Needless to say, I never went on to working in corporate and continued with the creative space,” she said.

Speaking about her biggest career moment of designing costumes for Queen B and Jigga, Ntombi said her previous designs and projects with female rapper Megan The Stallion got her the gig.

“Im honoured to have worked with Beyoncè and Jay-Z in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. It’s definitely a moment that I hold dear. It was a date night with the Carter’s spot directed by the talented Dikayl Rimmasch.

“An amazing producer Whitney Jackson that I had worked with prior for Megan The Stallion reached out to me to be on the project. We have gone on to do other projects together which I am excited to be released and for the world to take in,” she added.

After working with the Carters last year, Ntombi has excelled to work with Canadian pop star The Weekend in his latest project.

Ntombi worked as a costume stylist for The Weeknd in his new horror music visuals.

Speaking about the secret to her success, she says keeping a good work ethic has been her major key.

“I genuinely love what I do. I don’t do it for the money despite also being grateful that it’s a respected career path in certain countries and there is adequate financial reward for your work which enables you to keep doing what you love whilst managing your household,” she explained. Nehanda Radio