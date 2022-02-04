Tinashe Mugabe urged to do DNA tests for squabbling Mliswa and Susan Mutami

Global DNA Diagnostic Centre principal consultant Tinashe Mugabe has been urged to conduct DNA tests for Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and Susan Mutami to determine if the latter is really the father of her twins.

Mliswa last week challenged his estranged girlfriend to a DNA test in order to disclose the real parents of the twins.

The two made headlines last year when Mutami was pregnant with the alleged twins. She was accusing him of neglecting his children.

Mliswa never denied but alleged that she had been bedding several people including government officials.

Mutami, who is based in Australia, on Friday accepted Mliswa’s challenge but demanded that the DNA test should be conducted through her doctor of choice.

“For the sake of giving u closure, Temba Mliswa I’m prepared for us to do DNA’s through DNA Labs Australia ASAP. U can book an appointment through Dr J. H. Posen or Dr Stack J.L. and let me know of the dates so that I can send my representative so we can put this issue behind us,” she said.

“If you have any issues please let’s communicate via email. The results will be out in 2-3 working days-(Express testing).”

But one follower urged the two squabbling former lovers to engage Mugabe, the host of “The Closure DNA Show” for the paternity tests.

“As Zimbabweans, I think it would be nice to support our very own Tinashe Mugabe. Results are quick, and can be broadcast on national TV. Since the two of you decided to make your personal affairs public, I think it’s only fair that everything is conducted in public.

A Zimbabwean identified as Jowee said: “Mugabe, the host of ‘The Closure DNA Show’, has attracted a large following on local radio and the national television.

“While men have given Mr Mugabe’s DNA show thumbs up, this has sparked outrage from some women’s groups who feel exposed and hard done by the show.”

Last week Mliswa challenged Mutami to post pictures of the twins.

He said: “I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #. In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this pic, there’s only one child seat. Saka Susan, imwe Shumba iripi?” wrote Mliswa.

“Inga the form clearly says what to do in the event of twins. Huuya tiite DNA, then kana vari(ari) wangu, Shumba ngadzipinde mudanga! Asi are you claiming only one is mine and the other is someone else’s?….(no photoshop please) the ball is in your court to clear this up.”

This is happening on Twitter and Mliswa is yet to respond. Nehanda Radio