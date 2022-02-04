High Court judge rules ‘Sikhala was properly placed on remand’

High Court judge Justice David Mangota had dismissed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairman Job Sikhala’s application for removal from remand in a case where he is accused of public incitement.

Police arrested Sikhala in August 2020 after he went into hiding after appearing on a police wanted list. He was charged with incitement to cause public violence.

The outspoken government critic approached the High Court last year accusing magistrate Lazini Ncube of grossly erring by placing him on remand.

But Justice Mangota ruled that Sikhala had a case to answer.

“He was properly placed on remand. He should wait for his trial as a result of which he would raise the defence which he sought to rely upon when he challenged his placement on remand. His application for review is dismissed with costs,” Justice Mangota ruled.

“In ruling as I did, I remained persuaded by the need on my part as well as on that of the parties to have the matter decided more on the merits than on a technicality.”

Sikhala was arrested together with prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume in connection with the 31st July 2020 anti-government protests.

The three spent an average of six weeks in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before their release on bail by the High Court. They are yet to be tried. Nehanda Radio