CAPS United striker Manondo says “too early to talk of winning golden boot”

Despite leading the pack in the ongoing 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) top goalscorers’ charts, CAPS United striker William Manondo believes it is still too early to tell whether he will win the PSL golden boot award or not.

Having emerged as Makepekepe’s key man in their frontline since signing from Harare City in the January window, Manondo has found the back of the net eight times in nine matches.

The impressive forward has grabbed a hat trick once, registered two braces and only scored a single goal in a match once.

His scoring prowess has seen him lead the pack ahead of Chicken Inn’s source of goals Brian Muza as well as Manica Diamond’s Nyasha Chintuli.

Both Muza and Chintuli are on seven goals apiece, one goal behind Manondo as the premier league fixtures enter into matchday 10 this coming weekend.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio on Tuesday, Manondo said it is still a bit early to tip him as the potential winner of the highly rated individually earned gong.

“This is my best start so far, I’m happy for myself and it demands a lot of hard work but it’s too early to talk about the golden boot award,” the in-form striker said before adding “although it is my wish to win it.”

“It’s actually every striker’s dream to win the golden boot, so for now I can’t say I will walk away with the award at the end of the season because we still have a long way to go since football is a game of competition.

“There is Muza and Chintuli behind me with seven goals each which means a lot has to be done.

“I am happy for them because they are also on top of their form. It makes the competition more interesting. This will give us that drive to continue scoring more goals,” he added.

Manondo’s double which included his last minute goal versus Herentals last Sunday helped Lloyd Chitembwe’s side to collect maximum points.

The Green Machine needed goals from Manondo and Rodwell Chinyengetere to return to their winning ways six days after a 1-1 draw against Highlanders in a ‘Battle of Cities’ match played at the National Sports Stadium last weekend.

Manondo opened the scoring against the Students in the half hour mark and his teammate Chinyengetere doubled the lead nearly at the stroke of halftime.

This was before the CLPSL man-of-the-moment, Manondo netted his second of the match.

The 88th minute goal was his eighth of the season and proved to be the winning goal for the 2016 champions.

The former Harare City striker’s goal came as a huge relief to Makepekepe who had already given away a first half comfortable 2-0 lead.

CAPS were nearly settling for a second straight draw after Herentals came after the 15 minute break re-organised.

The Innocent Benza owned side almost upset the former Cup Kings when they equalised in two quick successions.

Two goals from Tawanda Jim and John Zhuwawo in the 57th and 59th minute respectively had almost earned them a point at home.

Nonetheless, the visitor’s sucker punch through Manondo came as a thorn in their flesh in a match which ended 2-3. Nehanda Radio