Ishmael Wadi, Edmore Chirambadare in SA golden boot contention

Zimbabwean international duo of Ishmael Wadi and Edmore Chirambadare are in contention for the golden boot award in South Africa.

Wadi and Chirambadare who both ply their trade with South Africa’s National First Division sides JDR Stars and Pretoria Callies respectively have scored nine goal each.

They are four goals behind the league’s leading top scorer Khuda Myaba of Polokwane City.

The Malawian international is leading the pack with 13 goals after 24 games with only five games left to wrap up the 2021/22 Glad African Championship season.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Wadi who scored on Friday when his side JDR Stars drew 1-1 with Uthongathi believes winning the golden boot award in his debut season would have come as a bonus.

This comes after he revealed that his initial target was to reach 10 goals.

“Obviously l would love to win the golden boot award, but as my first season here in the Glad African Championship my target was to reach 10 goals,” he said.

Wadi’s JDR Stars are chasing promotion to the top flight league while Chirambadare’s Pretoria Callies are fighting relegation.

The former are seated on third position with 40 points from 25 games while the latter are on position 13 with 25 points. Nehanda Radio