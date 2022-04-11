Helicopter that ferried Mai TT to her wedding crashes next day, pilot killed

The helicopter that ferried comedienne Mai TT to her wedding in Chisipite on Saturday crashed the following day on Sunday, killing the pilot, a Captain Peter Chirimuuta.

The chopper crashed near Chibero College in Mhondoro and the pilot, a former Squadron Commander and Military Pilot at the Airforce of Zimbabwe, was alone.

Mai TT, real name Felistas Murata, confirmed the sad news via a post on her Facebook page.

“Just this morning people called me saying your pilot crashed and passed away soon after dropping me, I’m thinking it’s just false rumours.

“I’m calling the owner of the Helicopters I booked from he confirmed it’s true he crashed and died the next day on Sunday as he was coming from picking up another client.

“I don’t know him I just booked for Chikopokopo services and when I went on board he opened the door for me saluted and said I’m honoured to be taking you to your big day.

“Becky called at the same time and said can you delay coming to the venue by 20 minutes? He said no ma’am, I got to take you now because a dark cloud is coming was this the dark cloud he meant? I’m traumatized right now.

“My brother I don’t know what to say, may your soul Rest In Peace and thank you even if I don’t know you personally for the hospitality you gave me those few minutes I knew you.

“May his family be comforted this is terrible time. Ah God, why???” Mai TT wrote.

In his LinkedIn profile Captain Chirimuuta said “I am a Commercial pilot and have been flying single engine and multi engine helicopters since 2016 I have experience on various types of aircraft including: SF260 AB412 R44.

“I am a former Airforce of Zimbabwe military pilot with operations experience in many operations including casevac, medevac, floods ops amongst many ops a general duty pilot may undertake during his or her course of duty.

“My current type rating is on the R44 ICAO First Class Medical,” Chirimuuta wrote on his LinkedIn profile. Nehanda Radio