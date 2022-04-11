Chicken Inn slip up while DeMbare fans gloat as their team goes top

Despite failing to end a six-year long winless run at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro yesterday, Harare giants Dynamos FC’ fans are still gloating and not dwelling too much on the record.

This comes after their team’s goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday afternoon at the fortress Baobab stadia saw them move to the summit of the log table on superior goal difference.

Both DeMbare and the Gamecocks are tied on 23 points apiece after 11 games played so far in the ongoing 2021/23 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Following yesterday’s stalemate the match between the Glamour Boys and Madumburo the match pitting the two teams still remains without a winner in the last 270 minutes they have played each other.

In fact, neither of the clubs have celebrated a goal in the last three meetings they have tussled, all games have ended in goalless draws.

Speaking to journalists after the match Ngezi’s recently appointed coach Benjani Mwaruwari and his counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya were both delighted and content with their team’s performances after sharing the spoils.

“There were a lot of positives from our boys. They played so well. A clean sheet at home in my first game at home, I am very impressed with the boys,” said Mwaruwari.

“It’s a point gained considering where we are coming from. We also created a lot of chances, which is good as well.

“When you are building something, you don’t expect immediate results,” Mwaruwari added.

On the other hand, DeMbare’s head coach Ndiraya said: “We didn’t create so many chances today. We were also slow in the midfield and that put our defence under pressure.

“A point away from home is always acceptable, especially when you play a team like Ngezi. We want to keep collecting points; it’s good for the team.

“It’s still a long way, we have to keep pushing. I am proud of the players and the supporters who keep rallying behind the boys.”

Nevertheless, across town, things were not the same for the Harare giants’ city rivals Chicken Inn who shockingly lost 3-0 to the bottom side WhaWha FC in Gweru.

The Gamecocks’ unanticipated defeat saw them surrender the top position to the former champions, DeMbare amid a highly contested championship race.

Albeit, coach Joey Antipas and his charges who are tied with Ndiraya’s side on points are only trailing by a difference of three goals.

Then elsewhere, Black Rhinos who lost to DeMbare last week bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over ZPC Kariba and Herentals edged Triangle 1-0 in Harare.

Struggling side Bulawayo City suffered yet another defeat at the hands of the reigning champions FC Platinum.

The Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube’s coached side lost 2-0 at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. Nehanda Radio

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 results

Full Time

FRIDAY

Harare City FC 1

Tenax SC FC 1

SATURDAY

Herentals FC 1

Triangle United 0

Black Rhinos FC 2

ZPC Kariba FC 1

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0 Dynamos FC 0

Bulawayo City 0

FC Platinum 2

Whawha 3

Chicken Inn 0

SUNDAY

Caps United 1

🟥Machazane (Caps)

Yadah FC 0

Highlanders FC 2

Cranborne Bullets 2

Manica Diamonds 0

Bulawayo Chiefs 0