Talent Chawapiwa on the radar of Dynamos FC and Simba Bhora

Former Warriors speedy winger Talent Chawapiwa is reportedly on the radar of two Premier Soccer League clubs in Dynamos and Simba Bhora.

According to reports, both DeMbare and the new premier league boys Simba Bhora have shown interest in acquiring Chawapiwa who is currently unattached after being released by Sekhukhune United in January.

The former FC Platinum attacking midfielder who was also released by Amazulu before joining Sekhukhune will be hoping to revive his career.

After being offloaded by Sekhukhune he signed a short term contract which ran until the end of the season with South Africa’s National First Division side Platinum City Rovers who however decided not to renew it.

Meanwhile, apart from the Harare giants, Dynamos and the Shamva based Simba Bhora, Chawapiwa is also being linked with a move to Bulawayo based outfit Chicken Inn.

The 30-year-old left footed forward once played for Harare City, ZPC Kariba and Baroka in South Africa.