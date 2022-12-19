Prophet Michael Sello delivers FAKE prophecy on World Cup winners

Zimbabwean Prophet Tinashe Michael Sello of Christ Elevation International Ministries could be ‘ruing the day he became a prophet’ after delivering a fake world cup prophecy to his congregants.

In a video making rounds on social media, Sello predicted that France who finished as the runners-up after losing to Argentina on penalties will lift the much coveted trophy.

Nonetheless, his prophecy failed to come to pass as the Les Bleus lost the match following a penalty shoot out after it had finished 3-3 in extra time.

He provided his prophecy during a church service, as a tip to some of his congregants who are into sports betting saying they should stake on France who were the defending champions.

“Vakuda kumhanya kunotamba sports betting pamwe mungatengewo something next year simudzayi maoko tione kuti murivangani? Nyorai pasi. Pamatch ichatambwa between France ne Argentina, Argentina ichatamba a very defensive game kuti France isagohwese.

“Asi defensive iyoyo ichakonzeresa kuti vadyiwe. Kana uchitamba sports betting wakutoziva kuti France inohwina ka.”

He also delivered a prophesy that Croatia will beat Morocco to finish as the third best team.