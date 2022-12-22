Defiant FAKE world cup predictor, Prophet Sello to ‘clear the air’ on Saturday

Despite delivering a false world cup prophesy to his congregants last week, Christ Elevation International Ministries leader, Prophet Tinashe Michael Sello has remained defiant.

This comes after he called for a church service on Saturday despite a public backlash against him still swirling.

Sello is trending on various social media platforms after a video on him delivering a fake world cup prophesy predicting that France will clinch the trophy went viral.

He gave his prophesy during last week’s church service before the Qatar 2022 final on Sunday, tipping his congregants who are gamblers to bet on the 2018 world cup winners to retain their trophy.

He said: “Vakuda kumhanya kunotamba sports betting pamwe mungatengewo something next year simudzayi maoko tione kuti murivangani? Nyorai pasi. Pamatch ichatambwa between France ne Argentina, Argentina ichatamba a very defensive game kuti France isagohwese.

“Asi defensive iyoyo ichakonzeresa kuti vadyiwe. Kana uchitamba sports betting wakutoziva kuti France inohwina ka.”

However, his prophesy did not come to pass as France who were the defending champions lost to Argentina on penalties.

But apart from that, Sello has reportedly said he wants “to clear the air” during a service set to be held over the weekend.