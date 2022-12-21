South Africa seizes Mubaiwa’s Pretoria home and two Land Rovers

A South African court has ordered the seizure of a house in Pretoria and two Land Rover vehicles belonging to Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The confiscation of the properties as requested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) will continue until her money laundering and fraud trial is concluded in Zimbabwe.

Mubaiwa is accused of buying the properties through proceeds of crime when she still enjoyed privileges associated with being the VP’s wife.

“In terms of section 38(2) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, No 121 of 1998 (the Act) all persons with knowledge of this order, are, other than as required and permitted by this order, prohibited from removing, taking possession of or control over, dissipating, interfering with or otherwise dealing in any manner with the property to which this order relates,” ruled the High Court in South Africa.

“It is ordered that the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brooklyn police station under Case 308/01/2020 to seize the property as 1,2 an 1,3 above to be kept for safekeeping at Pretoria West Pound VSS, until the outcome of the forfeiture proceedings to be instituted in terms of section 48 of the Act.”

Earlier this month, Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka granted an application by Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to have her trial in the case she is charged with attempted murder of Chiwenga moved to 20 January 2023.

The trial was postponed to next year pending a High Court determination on whether the Harare Magistrates Court has jurisdiction to preside over the case she is charged with attempted murder.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in Pretoria, South Africa.

Through her lawyers, Mubaiwa sought the postponement of trial to January 20 pending a High Court determination on whether the court has jurisdiction to preside over the matter.