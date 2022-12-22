On-fire Ishmael Wadi eager to play in South Africa’s top flight league

With only six months left to his contract with the National First Division (NFD) side JDR Stars, Zimbabwe Warriors winger Ishmael Wadi has spoken about his desire to play in South Africa’s top flight league.

Wadi, 29, who has been a marvel to watch donned in the JDR Stars’ colours since joining the club from CAPS United in July 2021 is hoping to attract suitors from the elite league at the expiry of his contract.

In an interview with FARPost, the forward who was linked with a number of South Africa’s DStv Premiership clubs in August including AmaZulu FC though the move reportedly collapsed at the last minute said:

“At that point (August) l heard a lot of rumors about it, the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and some teams did approach the club, AmaZulu among other teams.

“But they didn’t reach an agreement with my club JDR Stars. At the moment I’m still contracted with the team till the end of the season but I’m prepared to make a move.

“As players our ambitions constantly change as we develop. Just like everyone in South Africa and back home in Zimbabwe, I hope to play in the PSL.”

But despite his ambition to play top flight football, Wadi is still open to negotiate with JDR Stars to renew his contract.

In the previous season, Wadi finished with ten goals.

He was in contention for the golden boot award which was won by Malawian international and Polokwane City striker Khuda Myaba.

Meanwhile, the former Harare City star has also started the 2022/23 campaign on high, scoring five goals in six matches.

His is two goals behind the current leading top scorers in Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City and Thabiso Nkoana of TTM who both have seven goals each.