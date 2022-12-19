Rodrick Mutuma reportedly homeless, sleeping in disused vehicles

Former Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United lanky forward Rodrick Mutuma has reportedly turned into a destitute.

According to an online publication, Zimbabwenow “Mutuma is believed to be homeless as he is sleeping in disused vehicles in Mbare.”

As quoted by the publication, a source revealed the 34-year-old who was recently plying his trade in the Democratic Republic of Congo with FC Lupopo “dispatched all his property, including a flat he was living in on a rent to buy arrangement in Budiriro 2”.

The source added: “When he got injured in DRC, he requested to come back home. The club insisted he should receive medical attention in DRC but he refused and returned home where he removed his plaster without due process being followed.

“He would demand money for medical check-ups from the club, which he would divert to drugs.”

Mutuma announced his retirement from football in April after reportedly sustaining a career threatening injury in the DRC.

He once played for now defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in the then ABSA Premiership (now DStv Premiership) in South Africa.