Mutizwa’s solitary strike earns Golden Arrows a win against Kaizer Chiefs

Warriors striker Knox Mutizwa’s solitary strike was enough to seal victory for Golden Arrows against Kaizer Chiefs in a DSTV Premiership encounter that was played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Mutizwa, 28, broke the deadlock early into the match with only five minutes played when he capitalised on a costly defensive error by Chiefs.

It was veteran defender Eric Mathoho’s misjudged back pass which resulted in Mutizwa’s well executed goal.

Mathoho’s mistake turned to be a gift for Mutizwa who then made no mistake but chip the ball past Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bavuma.

Bavuma who had no chance was beaten after he had quickly come off his line trying to avert the danger.

The Zimbabwean international only goal of the match helped Arrows record its first away win against Chiefs since 2011.

The goal also saw the struggling side Abafana Bes’thende register their second win in eight games.

Furthermore, the solitary strike also dented the Soweto giants’ hopes of catching up with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

But despite that the goal caused a huge upset to Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and his charges it brought joy to Mutizwa who seems to have regained his form.

Following the weekend goal, Mutizwa has now netted three goals in the space of three weeks.

The former Highlanders FC talismanic striker scored a brace when Arrows beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on the 25th of February. Nehanda Radio