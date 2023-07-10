Khama Billiat goes AWOL, ignoring calls and messages from Kaizer Chiefs

South African DStv Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that out of contract former Zimbabwe Warriors forward Khama Billiat has gone AWOL amid negotiations to renew his contract.

Billiat’s contract with the Soweto giants expired on June 30 and the 32-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent.

However, Chiefs reportedly offered him another deal to stay at Naturena with a condition that he accepts a pay cut.

The club confirmed they offered Billiat a new deal although did not mention anything about reducing the player’s salary.

Without any deal struck between the two parties so far, it seems Billiat is refusing to take a huge 50% pay cut.

The former Zimbabwe international is yet to “respond to the offer” with Chiefs revealing in a statement on Saturday that Billiat is ignoring the club’s calls.

The rest of Chiefs’ squad has began pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 campaign to start in August.

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi.

“However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him.

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club,” the Soweto giants revealed in a statement.

“All the players are currently in camp, yet Billiat, who is expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

Billiat joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

He made 125 appearances across all competitions in five seasons, scored 24 goals and provided 29 assists.